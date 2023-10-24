2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 8
Making NFL picks and score predictions for Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season
With six NFL teams on a bye week in Week 7, it was a light week for NFL picks and score predictions. It was also a very average week as there were some pretty interesting upsets around the league as well as some toss-up games that went one direction while we might have been thinking another. Batting .500 is great in baseball but it doesn't exactly feel all that great when you're talking about making NFL picks and predictions.
The Philadelphia Eagles, who have seemingly been struggling all year, came through with a relatively dominant victory over the Miami Dolphins, who have been arguably the best team in the NFL this season. The New England Patriots came through with a shocking win against the Bills.
What kind of craziness can be expected in Week 8 of the NFL season, where oddly enough, no teams will be on a bye week?
NFL picks and Score Predictions for Week 8
Week 8 Byes: None
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) @ Buffalo Bills (4-3)
Thursday, October 26, 8:15 PM ET
Trying to figure out the Buccaneers and Bills up to this point is not the easiest task. For the Buccaneers, that's not altogether surprising considering it's safe to say they have exceeded many expectations already this season. Some people felt like they would be the worst team in the NFL, and that hasn't been the case.
But for the Buffalo Bills to be struggling the way they have? That's definitely one of the bigger surprises of the 2023 season so far.
The Bills just lost to the New England Patriots after barely getting by the New York Giants. That's not a great sign for a team that expects to be a contender in the AFC. They certainly haven't passed the eye test at this point.
Nevertheless, the Bills are 7.5-point favorites over the Bucs in this TNF matchup, and I think it could be somewhat of a get-right game for them.
Prediction: Bills win 24-16