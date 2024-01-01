2023 NFL playoff bracket if the season ended today
Let's look at the current NFL playoff bracket!
If the 2023 NFL Playoffs ended today, the playoff bracket would feature a bunch of very competitive matchups. There are still a ton of clinching scenarios that can happen in the 2023 NFL playoff picture. With one week to go, there are still a bunch of teams that can clinch a playoff spot who are on the outside looking in.
And there are current playoff teams that can still miss the postseason entirely. Right now, the playoff bracket is probably going to hold in its current state for the most part, so let's take a quick peek at the current NFL playoff bracket if the season ended today.
2023 NFL playoff bracket if the season ended today
AFC Wild Card Matchups
Cleveland Browns (5) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (4)
I really think this would be a victory for the Browns, even though the game would be played in Jacksonville. The Browns probably have the better QB at the moment in Joe Flacco and certainly have the better defense. That is a recipe for a commanding win over the reeling Jags.
Buffalo Bills (6) @ Kansas City Chiefs (3)
The Bills took down the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year, and they are the better team right now. I do think Buffalo could again go into Kansas City and beat the Chiefs, but do not call that an upset.
Indianapolis Colts (7) @ Miami Dolphins (2)
Honestly, I hate the idea of the Indianapolis Colts being in the postseason. They're a fun story, but not a serious team yet. I think the Dolphins would cruise to a victory here. Even with Miami being banged up, they are exponentially more talented than Indy.
Bye: Baltimore Ravens (1)
The best team in the NFL will get to rest up with the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and Baltimore has already clinched the top seed and home-field advantage.