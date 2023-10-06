2023 NFL Season: 5 studs and duds as we enter Week 5
-Miami Dolphins impressing
-Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals not a playoff team?
As we enter the bulk of Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season, let's dive into five teams and players that have been studs and duds thus far. There have been a ton of surprises through four weeks of the 2023 NFL season. Some teams have already defied expectations, while some have severely underwhelmed thus far.
The second quarter of the NFL season is upon us. Teams will look to either build on a strong start or try to dig themselves out of an early-season hole. Individual players also need to do this as well. Can Joe Burrow bounce back? Can CJ Stroud continue his efficient play? Will Brock Purdy throw an interception in 2023?
Between quarterbacks, every other positon, and entire teams, let's look at five studs and duds as we enter Week 5.
1. STUD: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins are 3-1 through four games and have a high-powered offense. Tua leads the NFL in passing yards and is also at the top in passer rating and passing touchdowns. Any questions leftover about him not being a franchise QB should be erased. Not only is the fourth-year QB playing well, but he's clearly one of a few legitimate MVP candidates.
The Dolphins did suffer their first loss of the season as they got blown out by the Buffalo Bills, but they'll continue their hot streak to begin the season, and I'm sure the defense will figure it out.