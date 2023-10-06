2023 NFL Season: 5 studs and duds as we enter Week 5
-Miami Dolphins impressing
-Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals not a playoff team?
4. DUD: The Denver Broncos' defense
For what it's worth, the Denver Broncos' offense seems to be fixed. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring and Russell Wilson is third in passer rating and tied for second in touchdowns. However, after having one of the top defenses in the NFL in 2022, they have the worst in 2023, which is the reason for their 1-3 start.
I truly would not listen to those who'd say that Russell Wilson is responsible for the lack of winning. Wilson cannot play cornerback or safety, and it surely has to be annoying for Broncos' fans that the team finally has an efficient offense, but now all of a sudden, their usually strong defense is ruining things.
5. STUD: Brandon Aubrey, K, Dallas Cowboys
Why not give some love to a specialist? After a few years of some shaky kicker performances, the Dallas Cowboys seem to have a stud in Brandon Aubrey, who is 28 years old and in his first NFL season. Currently, he's made all of his field goal attempts, going 13/13, and he's also 9/10 on extra points. He's 22/23 on all of his kicks this year, and this is such a crucial part for any team who has Super Bowl aspirations.
Having a strong kicking game can truly make or break a season. NFL playoff games are exponentially more competitive than some regular season contests, and these games are often decided by a field goal. Remember the "Double Doink" back in 2018? That doink kept the Chicago Bears from advancing against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Aubrey i