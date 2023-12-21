2023 NFL Season: Super Bowl might be a blowout
The Super Bowl this year might be a blowout.
The 2023 NFL Season is filled with drama and uncertainty, but one thing that might be true is this year's Super Bowl being a blowout. There is no other team that is even in the same planet as the San Francisco 49ers this year. They are clearly the top team in the NFL, and I'm not sure this is much of a discussion.
In the NFC, the 49ers stand alone with the best record in the conference at 11-3, and the three other teams just below them are all flawed. The Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, and Philadelphia Eagles are all just one game behind the 49ers, but each of these teams have looked quite weak at points during the season and all have huge questions to answer.
Let's be honest, here, would those three teams be able to beat the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game? The conference championship game will likely be played in the 49ers' home stadium, and has all the makings of not being a very close game. And even the AFC has huge questions. The Baltimore Ravens seem to be the best overall team in this conference, but even they have questions.
Will Lamar Jackson's health hold up? He's missed five games in each of the last two seasons and missed the team's playoff game last year. The Ravens also have a tendency to give up fourth quarter leads, so is that something that will stay over their heads the rest of the season?
Honestly, even though the Ravens do have the same record as the 49ers, I don't think they'd be able to keep up. But the two teams do face off in Week 16, which is going to make for one of the best games of the season. Statistically, the 49ers just beat the snot out of their opponents.
They have the third-best scoring offense in the NFL and the second-best scoring defense in the NFL. Their point differential is a whopping 191 points.
That would mean their average margin of victory is a hair over 17 points, and some of their wins have come against stronger teams like Cowboys, Jaguars, and Eagles. They've hit the 30-point mark nine times this year and have held opponents under 20 points in a whopping 10 games.
The defense has intercepted 19 passes and have allowed a passer rating of 78, so the chance that an opposing QB lights up the 49ers is virtually non-existent. Offensivel, they have the best supporting cast in the NFL.
Brandon Aiyuk has already crossed the 1,000-yard mark this year, and both George Kittle and Deebo Samuel are approaching 1,000 yards. Having a trio of 1,000-yard receivers has only been done a handful of other times in the NFL. The Niners have two legitimate MVP candidates in Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy, and their QB has been the most efficient in football.
The 49ers also constantly win the line of scrimmage on defense. Their defensive front consists of Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave, Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, Drake Jackson, Clelin Ferrell, Randy Gregory, and Chase Young. You cannot tell me this isn't one of the best defensive lines the league has seen in years.
From top to bottom, the San Francisco 49ers are the best team in the NFL and could easily blow out their opponent in Super Bowl 58.