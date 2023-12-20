49ers should be laughing after Cowboys and Eagles got exposed in Week 15
How could you not laugh if you're the San Francisco 49ers?
The NFC is a rather weak conference this year, and it's clear that the San Francisco 49ers are the top team and should have an easy shot at a Super Bowl appearance this year. The 49ers have won six games in a row, the top streak in the NFL. They sit at 11-3 and have a one game lead over the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and Detroit Lions.
The NFC is clearly trending in one direction. While the Cowboys, Eagles, and Lions all have very good records and will make the playoffs, none of those teams can touch the 49ers, and at this point, the Lions might be the biggest threat to San Fran. The Cowboys and Eagles got exposed in Week 15, furthering deep questions about the true nature of the teams.
The 49ers once again blew out their opponent in Week 15 and are playing elite football on both sides. QB Brock Purdy is playing better than any QB in the NFL, and their defense is stifling. After watching the Cowboys and Eagles lose in Week 15, the 49ers surely have to be feeling good about their chances to run away with the #1 seed and ultimately represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.
And when you look at the AFC, this conference has even bigger questions. Outside of the Baltimore Ravens, there isn't another truly great team. The Chiefs, Bills, and every other team competing for a playoff spot all have huge questions. Right now, the Super Bowl's likely matchup seems to be the 49ers and the Ravens.
And those two teams are in pretty different boats, actually. The 49ers are riding the insane early breakout career of Brock Purdy, who went from Mr. Irrelevant to one of the best QBs in the NFL, and the Ravens are enjoying another strong year from Lamar Jackson, who they just paid a quarter of a billion dollars.
The 49ers have more high-end talent overall and might not have a huge window here considering Purdy is going to need paid soon. Anyway, the San Francisco 49ers surely feel even more confident about their team after watching the Cowboys and Eagles lose in Week 15.