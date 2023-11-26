2023 NFL Season: Where do the top passers rank in major QB statistics?
Where do the top passers in the NFL rank in major QB statistics?
The 2023 NFL Season is more than half over already. Let's take a dive into the quarterback play this year and see who stands at the top in major QB statistics. If someone told you that Washington Commanders' QB Sam Howell would be leading the league in passing yards, you'd probably find that hard to believe, right?
Well, that's a fact now. However, some of the elite passers in the NFL today don't rank as highly as you'd think in major QB categories like passer rating, touchdown passes, and completion percentage. Let's take a look at some of the leaders in various QB statistics in 2023.
2023 NFL Season: Where do the top passers rank in major QB statistics?
Passing Yards
Well, Sam Howell leads all QBs in passing yards with 3,339. Tua Tagovailoa ranks second in the NFL with 3,177. In third place is Jared Goff with 3,075, and rounding out the top five are CJ Stroud with 2,962 and Dak Prescott with 2,935. The biggest shock here is indeed Howell and rookie QB CJ Stroud ranking as high as he has this year.
Completions and Attempts
Some of the same faces are in the top five in completions and attempts. From 1-5, Sam Howell, Jared Goff, Josh Allen, Tua Tagovailoa, and Dak Prescott rank in the top five in completions in 2023.
In total attempts, the top five looks like Howell, Goff, Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Tagovailoa. Honestly, completions and attempts isn't really a statistic that you see very much with QBs. The NFL landscape seems to care the most about passer rating and touchdown passes.
Completion Percentage
Completion percentage features a lot of the same names, but San Francisco 49ers' QB Brock Purdy leads the NFL among qualified passers in completion percentage. He's hitting his receivers 70.2% of the time, and all of Dak Prescott, Tua Tagovailoa, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Kirk Cousins, and Russell Wilson feature completion percentages of at least 69%.