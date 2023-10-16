2023 NFL Season: Which divisions are the worst in football?
The NFL season is in full swing, which means it'ts time to begin sorting teams into the good and bad columns. This includes not just teams, but also each division as a whole. The following are the worst squads in each division in football right now.
AFC West
Before everyone comes after me for this take, let me explain. Yes, the AFC West includes the reigning champions; however, this doesn't make this division good.
The Raiders, Broncos, and Chargers have all been very mediocre this year. Los Angeles can't beat top teams; Las Vegas has the second worst running offense in the league; and Denver can't defend for their lives.
The Broncos are tied for the second-worst record in the NFL (1-5) and concede an average of thirty-three points per game. Denver has played like a bottom-three team in the league and deserves to have just one win. Russell Wilson has definitely improved from last season, but it's the other side of the ball that is killing them every single week.
The Josh Mcdaniels led Raiders, love to be in unnecessarily close games. For example, the match on Sunday against the Raiders should've been stress free after half time. They were up thirteen points to three and looked like they were going to cruise home. This was not the case, as their offence stopped functioning and their defence opened up.
Justin Herbert's team has been mildly poor during their campaign. Their performances haven't been any reason to push the panic button, although their defence needs serious adjustments. They've conceded twenty-six points per game. An argument that all of their opponents have been offensive powerhouses can't be used, as for example, they allowed the Titans score twenty-seven points against them. That Tennessee team is the 26th worst scoring offence in the league. Defence alone doesn't win championships, but Los Angeles needs to at least some-what improve their defence, if they wish to to make a deep playoff run.
Besides the Chiefs, the Chargers are the only team in the NFC West that I can see coming anywhere close to the playoffs.