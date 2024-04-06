2024 NFL Draft: 3 best first-round fits for quarterback-needy teams
These first-round fits would be perfect for the most QB-needy teams.
The 2024 NFL Draft is a few short weeks away, and there could be as many as six quarterbacks taken in the first round. Which QBs fit best with the teams in search of one? Right now, outside of Caleb Williams surely being drafted to the Chicago Bears, nothing else is certain in the 2024 NFL Draft. The second overall pick, held by the Washington Commanders, is going to be where the draft truly begins.
Besides the Bears, other teams who could select a QB in the first round include the Commanders, New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, and maybe a few others. With the 2024 QB class being a deeper one, teams could find their franchise QB even later in the first round. No matter where they get drafted, there are some obvious fits for the most QB-needy teams.
1. Caleb Williams - Chicago Bears
The most obvious selection in the history of ever, the Bears will certainly select Caleb Williams with the first overall pick. Perhaps a generational prospect, Williams could enter the NFL already as a top-12 passer. He's got qualities similar to Kyler Murray, Aaron Rodgers, and Patrick Mahomes. He can move, throw on the run, and can win from the pocket.
The Bears' offensive personnel is also very good for a rookie QB. Williams will have the luxury of a stronger offensive line and a deep stable of playmakers that include DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Cole Kmet, Gerald Everett, and D'Andre Swift. Bears GM Ryan Poles has done a nice job building the roster to simply insert Williams in.
2. Drake Maye - Minnesota Vikings
I really like this fit. The Minnesota Vikings turned the page and moved on from the Kirk Cousins era. They also signed Sam Darnold to a one-year deal, and the contract is worth $10 million. With Darnold actually playing quite well over the last two seasons in limited action, I don't think Minnesota is ruling out red-shirting Maye and starting Darnold if that is who they end up with.
Maye might have the highest ceiling of any QB in the NFL Draft. He's got a similar profile to Justin Herbert but does need a bit of refinement. There'd be no pressure for Maye to immediately start in Minnesota, and head coach Kevin O'Connell can win games with Darnold under center.
3. Bo Nix - Denver Broncos
Is there really a better fit in the 2024 NFL Draft than Bo Nix going to the Denver Broncos? Just take a listen to Nix talking about Sean Payton's offense and how that relates to his time at Oregon:
Nix could be a day one starter in Denver and would have immediate success. Nix doesn't wow with his size or athletic profile, but instead wows with his ability to play on time and win from the pocket. And folks, that is what Sean Payton wants for his offense. Nix has had to learn several offenses during his time at Oregon and Auburn, so he's clearly a smart prospect as well.
Bo Nix might not be a first-round draft pick to some, but for the Denver Broncos, the potential fit is almost too good to be true.