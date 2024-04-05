2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock where QBs fly off the board
Quarterbacks are flying off the board in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
The 2024 NFL Draft is now just a few short weeks away, and the mock drafts are still coming. In our latest mock draft, quarterbacks are absolutely flying off the board. For the most part, a typical QB class is almost never four, five, or six NFL starters deep. It's rare to see a QB class in the NFL Draft truly deep.
Well, could 2024 be different? As many as six QBs, in my opinion, could find themselves getting drafted in the first round, and quarterbacks going in each of the first top four picks could also very easily happen. Just look at the Houston Texans - they hit on a rookie QB in 2023 and are now not only done rebuilding, but are loading up for a Super Bowl window.
If a team can get their franchise QB, things get much easier. So, desperation measures to draft a potential franchise QB can definitely happen, especially with how deep this class is. In our latest mock draft, quarterbacks are truly flying off the board.
1. Chicago Bears - Caleb Williams, QB, USC
Moving on. There is nothing more to talk about, as it'd be one of the biggest shocks in the history of mankind of Caleb Williams does not go first overall to the Chicago Bears.
2. Washington Commanders - Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
With the type of QBs that Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has worked with before, Jayden Daniels might make more sense over Drake Maye, and while I do not personally agree with Daniels going above Maye, nothing would surprise me after pick one.
3. Minnesota Vikings (via NE) - Drake Maye, QB, UNC
Trade! The Vikings do indeed move up the draft board, packaging their 11th and 23rd overall picks among more capital to shoot up to the third overall pick, where they find the perfect prospect for their situation in Drake Maye. Maye needs some fine-tuning, if you will, and Sam Darnold is perfectly capable of starting for half the season if that’s what’s needed.
4. Las Vegas Raiders (via LVR) - JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
Another trade! The Las Vegas Raiders decide to go for it and make a huge move up the draft board as they are able to draft JJ McCarthy from Michigan. They gave Gardner Minshew a ton of money this offseason, so I do believe that he’ll open the season as the starter, but it would only be a matter of time before McCarthy took over.