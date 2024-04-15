2024 NFL Draft: 3 notable starters who could get replaced by a rookie
Just how many current starters in the NFL could get replaced by a rookie?
2. James Bradberry IV, CB, Philadelphia Eagles
James Bradberry IV was a disaster for the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2023 NFL Season, and many mock drafts have the Eagles taking a CB with their first-round pick. Well, it makes sense, as not only was Bradberry bad in 2023, but both he and Darius Slay are old and will need replaced in the near future.
Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio once worked with former Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II when he was the head coach of the Denver Broncos, and Surtain turned into a top 10 CB as a rookie. You have to imagine that the Eagles have studied up on two Alabama CBs in this year's draft, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold.
3. Sam Darnold, QB, Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings notably signed Sam Darnold this offseason, and Darnold has actually played rather well in his limited action during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. It's not crazy to think that Darnold could be a bridge QB in the right offense for a year, and the Vikings might just be that team. However, even with Darnold still in his mid-20s and still being the projected starter, that might not stop the Vikes from making a huge trade up for a QB.
Right now, Darnold may be firmly in the driver's seat to be the starter for some time, but you just never know. If the Vikings were to draft JJ McCarthy, there's a chance that he could beat out Darnold in the offseason. Yes, Darnold is capable, but he's not fooling anyone. He's not an every-week NFL starter, and everyone knows that.