2024 NFL Draft: 3 teams that could trade into the top 10 picks
Could these three teams trade into the top 10 picks?
The 2024 NFL Draft is now just eight days away. Could there be fireworks at the top of the draft with teams trading into the top 10 picks? There are quite a few quarterbacks who could hear their names called early on during the 2024 NFL Draft, and some teams currently picking outside of the top 10 picks could find a way to trade into the top 10.
In an era where teams are getting more aggressive with their roster building, it should not be a shock if we see multiple teams make this jump, especially if certain QBs are still on the board. With how desperate some teams have gotten, a major trade from outside the top 10 to the inside would be expected.
1. Minnesota Vikings
Perhaps one of the most frequently mocked teams as trading inside the top 10, the Minnesota Vikings have two first-round picks this year and a huge need for a franchise quarterback. GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah might have his eyes on a top QB like Drake Maye or JJ McCarthy, and if that is the case, he's got the ammunition to make it happen.
I would not be shocked to see three first-round picks in total traded while the Vikings move well inside the top 10. Currently, their QB1 is slated to be Sam Darnold, but I envision that changing in about one week's time.