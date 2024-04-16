2024 NFL Draft: History of third overall pick should make Patriots fans cringe
The New England Patriots hold the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the recent history of this pick is quite brutal.
Look away, Patriots fans. The recent history of the third overall pick in the NFL Draft is one that might make the fanbase cringe. Yes, I am aware that the history of the third overall pick is likely not going to impact the performance of who the Patriots decide to take with the pick. And sure, they could always trade it, too, but I strongly believe they will remain at No. 3.
Some of the recent third overall picks are quite encouraging, but as a large body of work if you will, a few of the recent third overall selections did not come close to living up to their draft status. With the rebuilding New England Patriots, they must nail this selection.
2024 NFL Draft: History of third overall pick should make Patriots fans cringe
2023 - Will Anderson, EDGE
Will Anderson might be one of the more encouraging young players in the NFL. During his rookie season, he racked up seven sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 22 QB hits. Not only is this fine production for a veteran pass rusher, but it's insane production for a rookie. Will Anderson might even be a darkhorse candidate to win the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2024.
2022 - Derek Stingley, CB
Playing in just 20 games through two seasons, Derek Stingley has not been able to stay on the field consistently, but he did have five interceptions and 13 passes defended in just 11 games. Stingley clearly rook a huge step forward in his second season and will turn just 23 during his third year. The injuries are a concern, though.
2021 - Trey Lance, QB
Oh boy. The San Francisco 49ers traded a total of three first-round picks to move up in the NFL Draft back in 2021 to take Trey Lance, and I do believe that Lance's chances of being a starter in the NFL are zero. He could not make it happen in the QB-friendly Shanahan offense, and is now on the Dallas Cowboys. This was a huge miss.
2020 - Jeff Okudah, CB
Another shaky pick at best, Jeff Okudah finds himself signing for pennies with the Houston Texans this offseason and is now on his third NFL team since being drafted by the Detroit Lions. It's been a career to forget thus far for Okudah, but perhaps Houston will be the spot for him to reinvigorate his career. He's got all the talent in the world.