2024 NFL Draft: 3 teams who desperately need a strong draft
Which three teams are in desperate need of a strong 2024 NFL Draft?
For a few reasons, there are a handful of teams who must ace their 2024 NFL Draft, as the future of their franchise depends on it. Not to sound too dramatic, but this could not be more true for a handful of teams. Now yes, every team will need to do well in any NFL Draft to sustain success, but for the present and future, there are a few teams who are sitting on the hottest of seats and need to ace this coming draft.
And for the most part, it's the quarterback position that these teams need to hit on, but an NFL roster does go beyond the quarterback spot. Let's look at three teams that desperately need to ace the 2024 NFL Draft.
1. New England Patriots
I am not sure what the New England Patriots are going to do if their 2024 NFL Draft is not strong. I could not have been lower on the team coming into the 2023 NFL Season, and they didn't let me down, as the team was rather awful the entire year, and now they are set to pick third overall. Fortunately, the NFL Draft is deep at WR, QB, and OT, which are arguably the three most urgent needs for the Patriots.
And I think this makes it doubly true that they need to ace this draft. In my opinion, the Patriots need to come away with a franchise-caliber QB, WR, and OT. The draft is deep enough at all three positions for them to do this, fortunately.