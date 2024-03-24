2024 NFL Draft: 3 teams who desperately need a strong draft
Which three teams are in desperate need of a strong 2024 NFL Draft?
3. Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos do have some nice talent on both sides of the ball. They have a very good left tackle, an elite cornerback, good, young safeties, a very strong defensive end, and a respectable stable of running backs. However, unless you've been living under a rock, you'll notice that the Broncos have not been able to get stable quarterback play since the Peyton Manning era from 2012-2015.
The Russell Wilson trade exploded in their faces almost immediately, and the Broncos made the huge move to absorb a record dead cap hit to get Wilson off of their team, and the Broncos so badly did not want Russell Wilson to play for them anymore that they are paying him nearly $40 million to not play for them.
The team does not have a second-round pick, and appears to not have enough ammunition to trade up in the 2024 NFL Draft. With limited capital and being on the outside with the top QBs in the class, Sean Payton and George Paton, the Broncos head coach and general manager, need to hit a home run in the NFL Draft.
If I had to guess, I would say that the ideal situation for the Denver Broncos is to trade down, grab a second-rounder via that trade down, draft QB Bo Nix from Oregon, and fill another need with that acquired second-round pick. In theory, this sounds like a viable solution, but you just never know what'll happen when the 2024 NFL Draft begins.