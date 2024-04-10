2024 NFL Draft: 3 teams who need a must take a pass rusher in Round 1
There are a few teams who must get a first-round pass rusher.
The 2024 NFL Draft have some high-quality pass rushing prospects, and some teams desperately have a need for a pass rusher in the first round. Arguably, after the franchise QB, the other most important quality of a good, sustainable, winning football team is the ability to get to the QB. And for many teams, they aren't doing that consistently, so there are a handful that need to improve on that.
Some of the best pass rushers in this year's draft include Dallas Turner, Jared Verse, and Laiatu Latu, who all project to go in the first round. Well, there are 32 selections in the first round, and at least three teams that must take a pass rusher within these picks.
1. Atlanta Falcons
With the Atlanta Falcons filling out the rest of their weaknesses on offense this offseason, they will surely turn their attention to the defense. Right now, their depth chart according to ESPN lists Arnold Ebiketie and Lorenzo Carter as the starting EDGE rushers in a base 3-4 defense.
Not great.
With them signing Kirk Cousins and Darnell Mooney, along with already having Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson in the equation, it makes so much sense for Atlanta to use their eighth overall pick on the best pass rusher on their board, as the first seven picks could truly all be offensive players.
2. Denver Broncos
You never truly know what Sean Payton is going to do, and yes, while they do have a more urgent need for a QB, they also have another urgent need for a pass rusher. The Broncos pass rush has been inconsistent at best ever since they traded Von Miller and Bradley Chubb, a once encourging duo that never were able to stay on the field together.
Their pass rush was average at best in 2023 and their defensive front as a whole was below-average. Denver has a massive need for a true every-down EDGE, as their top three pass rushers in Jonathon Cooper, Nik Bonitto, and Baron Browning, are all complimentary pieces at this point in their young careers.
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Buccaneers surprised many in 2023 when they went 9-8 and actually won a playoff game with Baker Mayfield at QB. They might have something cooking there, but they need to add to their pass rushing unit. Their projected starters off the EDGE include Yaya Diaby and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. They did sign Randy Gregory this offseason but also parted ways with Shaq Barrett, so they have a long-term and present need off the EDGE.
With them re-signing Baker Mayfield and extending Mike Evans, it's time for the team to turn their attention to the other side of the ball during the 2024 NFL Draft.