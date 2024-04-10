Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly lock up star pass rusher, stay relevant in AFC South
The Jaguars lock up one of their own.
Breaking Wednesday morning via Ian Rapoport, the Jacksonville Jaguars and star pass rusher Josh Allen are closing in on a five-year contract extension, and the number will surely be well over $100 million. It looks like the other Josh Allen in the AFC won't be going anywhere, as the Jags and Allen will stay together for the long-term.
According to Rapoport, it's a five-year deal, which would lock Josh Allen in for the long-term. Allen, drafted in the 2019 NFL Draft and entering his age-27 season, had 10.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and 23 QB hits as a rookie, as he quickly jumped onto the scene in the NFL.
Adam Schefter reports that it's worth $150 million with $88 million guaranteed.
However, he wasn't able to hit that double-digit sack mark in any of the next three seasons. But 2023 was a different story, as Allen truly broke out and reached his potential, accumulating 17.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and 33 QB hits. That meant he essentially averaged one sack, one tackle for loss, and two QB hits per game, which is just insane production.
The Jaguars were looking to build on their breakout 2022 season, a year in which they won nine games and won a playoff game. However, while the Jags did finish 9-8 in 2023, they failed to make the postseason and endured quite the brutal stretch to end the season. Jags GM Trent Baalke was again aggressive in free agency, and perhaps his last big move is getting his best defensive player under contract for the long-term.
In the NFL, getting to the QB is arguably the second-most important quality for a team to have, besides obviously having a franchise passer. And on that note, Trevor Lawrence regressed quite a bit in 2023, so maybe the Jags have that issue on their hands right now. Can Josh Allen take another leap in 2024 and help the Jags finally put it all together?