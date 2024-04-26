2024 NFL Draft: Best available prospects on Day 2 after fun-filled Day 1
The second day of the 2024 NFL Draft is upon us. Who are the best available prospets
The second day of the 2024 NFL Draft is here. Who are some of the best available prospects during rounds two and three? Certainly a shock that some players did not hear their names called during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, which saw an insane number of offensive players fly off the boards, including six QBs within the first 12 picks.
It was a first round for the ages, but now, perhaps the most important parts of the NFL Draft begin, and that's the second and third rounds, where the best value can be found. Among the most surprising players that did not get drafted is Cooper DeJean, Iowa's versatile defensive back. Kool-Aid McKinstry, a talented CB, also did not go.
Beyond those two players, there are a few more that are clearly the best available as we enter rounds two and three.
1. Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa
Cooper DeJean is going to be the NFL's next great defensive back. He can truly do it all and can line up all across the secondary. It is a shock that his name wasn't called, as the NFL is a pass-first league, so teams are needing to find more ways to stop the QB dominance.
2. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
Another DB, Kool-Aid McKinstry saw his running mate, Terrion Arnold, get selected in the first round by the Detroit Lions. Fortunately, McKinstry likely isn't going to have to wait long. He comes from a very consistent school that churns out talented defensive backs each season.
3. Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois
In my opinion, the second-most important part of a winning football team after getting the QB is being able to get to the QB, so that means investing along the defensive front. It's a shock that Jer'Zhan Newton is still on the board, but there are always players who don't go in round one that probably should have.
4. AD Mitchell, WR, Texas
AD Mitchell's WR teammate, Xavier Worthy, went late in the first round to the Kansas City Chiefs. With how deep this wide receiver class is, there was bound to be a slew of first-round caliber receivers who did not hear their names called. Mitchell unfortunately, was one of them. He's a long and rangy player with big-play ability.
5. Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
Another very talented WR, Ladd McConkey feels like the next great slot receiver in the NFL. He's got similar profile to that of Garrett Wilson, and McConkey can be a volume target at the next level and would really do wonders for a young QB, catching passes closer to the line of scrimmage and eating up YAC.
6. Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
Troy Franklin is silky-smooth and also has nice size to his game. He might not be a WR1 at the next level, but he's got a clear skillset that translates into an NFL offense, so you have to assume that Franklin comes off the board in the 50-ish range tonight.
7. Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
The best receiving tight end not named Brock Bowers, Ja'Tavion Sanders has one huge part of being a tight end pretty much settled. If he can improve on more of the nasty work that comes with playing TE in the NFL, Sanders can be a stud.