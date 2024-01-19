2024 NFL Draft: Full first-round mock draft with trades
Let's put together a full first-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
The 2024 NFL Draft is just three short months away. With many of the top prospects now officially declared for the draft, let's put together a first-round mock draft with trades. USC quarterback Caleb Williams waited until the cut-off day to officially declare for the 2024 NFL Draft, and while we was likely always going to declare, it being official has now brought a bit of clarity for the top of the draft.
Williams is largely seen as the best QB prospect this year, as some have labeled him as being generational, and perhaps the best prospect since Andrew Luck. Other top prospects like Marvin Harrison Jr and Drake Maye also figure to get a ton of coverage. And if you look at the top five or so teams slated to pick, I do think we could realistically predict the top five picks with relative ease.
However, the NFL Draft is always unpredictable. Let's try our best to predict the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, including trades.
2024 NFL Draft: Full first-round mock draft with trades
1. Chicago Bears - Caleb Williams, QB, USC
I don't think this is much of a discussion, and the Chicago Bears would be making a huge mistake by choosing Justin Fields over Williams. Fields has shown limited growth as a passer through his first three seasons, and let's be real, here, how many QBs would get into their FOURTH NFL season to prove that they are a franchise QB? To me, it just does not make any sense for Chicago to do this, plus, they'd have to eventually make a huge financial decision on Fields.
Resetting at QB with a better player is what the Bears need to do.
2. Washington Commanders - Drake Maye, QB, USC
The first two selections in the 2024 NFL Draft are likely going to be Williams and Drake Maye. Maye is arguably the best all-around QB prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, and new Commanders' GM Adam Peters should be ecstatic when this selection eventually happens. Second-year QB Sam Howell simply is not the long-term answer.