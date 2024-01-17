2024 NFL Free Agency: 3 free agents who are going to break the bank
Which three free agents are going to make the most money this offseason?
There will surely be more than three free agents in 2024 who will break the bank, but I think these three players in particular could truly cash in. The NFL free agency period is always a fun time. This is where teams throw insane amounts of money out to the top-tier free agents. However, spending a ton in free agency does not mean the team has success in the coming season.
There really is no perfect science to navigate the free agency period, but one thing is sure; certain players become much, much richer when it's all said and done. As of now, the pending 2024 NFL free agency class looks pretty stacked. In fact, you could easily fill a starting lineup on offense and defense with free agents, and that hypothetical 'free agent team' would actually be pretty good.
Among all the free agents that latch on with teams in 2024, which three stick out as one who will break the bank?
Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs
Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs were not able to agree on a long-term deal last offseason. They came to an agreement on a revised deal that gives him a raise for 2023, but still makes him a free agent this coming offseason. Jones has won two Super Bowls with the KC Chiefs and has been a stellar player his entire career.
In 2023, Jones racked up 10.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, and 29 QB hits, and he does all this from the defensive interior. He's made five Pro Bowls and has 75.5 sacks, 78 tackles for loss and 175 QB hits over his entire career. Jones is going to be 30 when the 2024 NFL Season begins, but we have increasingly seen defensive tackles around 30 years old cash in on big deals.
Along with offensive linemen, defensive linemen are finding a ton of success into their 30s, so the age of Chris Jones is not going to make teams shy away. I think the Chicago Bears could be a team that backs up a moving truck filled with money for Jones.