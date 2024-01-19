2024 NFL Draft: Full first-round mock draft with trades
Let's put together a full first-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
23. Houston Texans - Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
The Houston Texans will have money to spend in free agency and figure to be a great destination for many free agents. They are set to face the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round and will not have to pay CJ Stroud for years to come. Houston should simply look to acquire the best player available with each of their draft picks, and Jared Verse ends up being that guy when their first-round pick rolls around.
Pairing him with Will Anderson is going to be unfair for opposing defenses.
24. Dallas Cowboys - Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
The Dallas Cowboys could end up having a good bit of turnover in their secondary, so prioritizing that group with some young, cheap talent would be a wise move. While stud WR Keon Coleman is still on the board in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft, the Cowboys select a more urgent need and grab Cooper DeJean from Iowa. The physical defensive back could be perfect for Dan Quinn's defenses.