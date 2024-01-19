2024 NFL Draft: Full first-round mock draft with trades
Let's put together a full first-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
7. Tennessee Titans - Olu Fashanu, LT, Penn State
Olu Fashanu is an incredibly polished prospect at left tackle and is a day-one starter for the Tennessee Titans. The Titans got some encouraging play from first-year QB Will Levis in 2023, and I think even with the team preparing to hire a new head coach, they are going to give Levis a legitimate shot to be the guy in 2024.
If he isn't, the Titans will be a bad team, win a handful of games, and be able to pick at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft. Chess, not checkers. No matter who is under center for the now Mike Vrabel-less Titans, getting a franchise left tackle is of utmost importance. Fashanu is going to slide right in and prospect the blindside in Tennesee for years to come.
8. Minnesota Vikings (via ATL) - Michael Penix Jr, QB, Washington
The Minnesota Vikings jump up three spots in the 2024 NFL Draft and select Michael Penix Jr, the prolific passer from Washington. Penix has grown a ton since beginning his collegiate career, and I think what he does well as a passer would translate very well into Kevin O'Connell's offense. The Vikings let Kirk Cousins depart in free agency and nab a young QB for the long-term.