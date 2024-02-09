2024 NFL Draft: Full four-round mock draft with trades
Let's put together our biggest mock draft yet!
45. New Orleans Saints - T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
T’Vondre Sweat is still on the board for the New Orleans Saints when they select at 45, and they could not be happier. Sweat is 6’4” and nearly 350lbs, so if nothing else, he is a space eater to say the least.
46. Indianapolis Colts - Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State
The Colts add to their offensive line in the second round by selecting Cooper Beebe from Kansas State, one of the best guards in the 2024 draft class. Making life easier for Anthony Richardson is the name of the game here for the Colts in the offseason.
47. Arizona Cardinals (via NYG) - Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
One of the most complete defensive backs in the 2024 class is Tyler Nubin from Minnesota. The Cardinals can go in a plethora of different ways here, but GM Monti Ossenfort continues to add the top talent available with his team’s draft picks.
48. Cleveland Browns (via JAX) - Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
The Browns make their first selection of the 2024 NFL Draft, but they trade up with the Jaguars to do so. They get a viable WR2 to run with Amari Cooper in Ladd McConkey, who is not the most physically intimidating player, but can separate like none other.