2024 NFL Draft: Full four-round mock draft with trades
Let's put together our biggest mock draft yet!
5. New York Jets (via LAC) - Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
Trade! The New York Jets trade up with the Los Angeles Chargers and draft Olu Fashanu, the technically-sound stud tackle prospect from Penn State. Fashanu comes into New York with the tall task of protecting the blindside of their 40-year-old QB, general manager, and owner, Aaron Rodgers. Fashanu is a week one starter, but the pressure will be immense.
6. New York Giants - Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
The ceiling for Rome Odunze is astounding. His 4.3 speed is, well, fast, and his 6'3" frame is very enticing. The New York Giants have a lot of wide receivers, but they're all WR3-4 type of players. They don't have a true WR1 on this roster, and Daniel Jones is certainly a QB who needs quite a bit to go right around him to find success.
7. Tennessee Titans - Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
The Tennessee Titans could sign a starter or two along their offensive line in free agency this year, but being able to sign a franchise left tackle doesn't usually happen. The team does need help at wide receiver, but getting right in the trenches is more important. Joe Alt comes from a reliable and consistent offensive line school in Notre Dame, and would battle it out with Olu Fashanu to be the first left tackle taken in this year's draft.
8. Las Vegas Raiders (via ATL) - Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
In a shocking move, the Las Vegas Raiders trade up from No. 13 to No. 8 with the Atlanta Falcons, and it's not a QB they're after, but a tight end in Brock Bowers. Bowers is the best tight end in this class by a mile. The team drafted Michael Mayer, a tight end from Notre Dame, in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Raiders can't help themselves with this pick and keep adding offensive weapons.