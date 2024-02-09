2024 NFL Draft: Full four-round mock draft with trades
Let's put together our biggest mock draft yet!
13. Atlanta Falcons (via LVR) - JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
Quarterback! The Atlanta Falcons draft JJ McCarthy from Michigan after trading down with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Falcons desperately need to find someone to success long-time QB, Matt Ryan. Desmond Ridder ended up being a dud, and the roster itself is plenty good enough to win the NFC South if they can get the quarterback right.
14. New Orleans Saints - JC Latham, OT, Alabama
The New Orleans Saints are again in cap hell. One of their most urgent needs is along the offensive line, and they don't have to move up or down the draft board in 2024 to land JC Latham, the best right tackle prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. Another Alabama player is off the board within the first 15 picks.
15. Indianapolis Colts - Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
With an offensive-minded head coach in town and second-year QB Anthony Richardson hoping to breakout, the Indianapolis Colts continue to build their WR with Malik Nabers, who fell a bit in this 2024 mock draft. If the Colts can retain Michael Pittman Jr, they all of a sudden boast a WR room of Pittman, Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, and now Malik Nabers.
16. Philadelphia Eagles (via SEA) - Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
It's safe to say that the Philadelphia Eagles need some help in the secondary. Someone who could potentially play both CB and safety in the NFL is Cooper DeJean from Iowa. The Eagles traded up with the Seattle Seahawks in this mock draft.