2024 NFL Draft: Full four-round mock draft with trades

Let's put together our biggest mock draft yet!

By Lou Scataglia

Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU / Jonathan Bachman/GettyImages
17. Jacksonville Jaguars - Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

Somehow, Laiatu Latu falls into the teens, and the Jacksonville Jaguars take advantage.  The team definitely collapsed in the second half of the 2023 NFL Season.  I do trust that Doug Pederson fixes the offense and gets Trevor Lawrence back on track, so I think they prioritize defense with their first-round pick.

18. Cincinnati Bengals - Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

The Cincinnati Bengals need to get their offensive line fixed, and they need to do it now.  Adding a highly-ranked tackle prospect into the fold makes a ton of sense.  Taliese Fuaga can be pegged at right tackle, replacing Jonah Williams, who is a free agent in 2024 and simply is not good.

19. Los Angeles Rams - Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

How about the 2023 Los Angeles Rams?  The team surged in the second half of the season, finishing 10-7 with a nice mixture of savvy veterans and promising young players.  Well, the team doubles-down on their 2023 defensive additions and select Chop Robinson, a pass rusher from Penn State.  The Rams could also target a tackle here.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jared Verse, EDGE, FSU

The more things change, the more they stay the same.  Arthur Smith is the team’s new offensive coordinator, and the Pittsburgh Steelers need a franchise QB (sorry Kenny Pickett truthers), but Mike Tomlin and GM Omar Khan cannot help themselves and select Jared Verse from Florida State with their first-round pick.

