2024 NFL Draft: Full four-round mock draft with trades
Let's put together our biggest mock draft yet!
17. Jacksonville Jaguars - Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
Somehow, Laiatu Latu falls into the teens, and the Jacksonville Jaguars take advantage. The team definitely collapsed in the second half of the 2023 NFL Season. I do trust that Doug Pederson fixes the offense and gets Trevor Lawrence back on track, so I think they prioritize defense with their first-round pick.
18. Cincinnati Bengals - Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
The Cincinnati Bengals need to get their offensive line fixed, and they need to do it now. Adding a highly-ranked tackle prospect into the fold makes a ton of sense. Taliese Fuaga can be pegged at right tackle, replacing Jonah Williams, who is a free agent in 2024 and simply is not good.
19. Los Angeles Rams - Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
How about the 2023 Los Angeles Rams? The team surged in the second half of the season, finishing 10-7 with a nice mixture of savvy veterans and promising young players. Well, the team doubles-down on their 2023 defensive additions and select Chop Robinson, a pass rusher from Penn State. The Rams could also target a tackle here.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jared Verse, EDGE, FSU
The more things change, the more they stay the same. Arthur Smith is the team’s new offensive coordinator, and the Pittsburgh Steelers need a franchise QB (sorry Kenny Pickett truthers), but Mike Tomlin and GM Omar Khan cannot help themselves and select Jared Verse from Florida State with their first-round pick.