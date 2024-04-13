2024 NFL Draft: History of 2nd overall pick should make Commanders fans ecstatic
The recent NFL Draft history of the second overall pick should make Washington Commanders fans happy.
The 2024 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and the second overall pick is currently held by the Washington Commanders. How has the history of that pick looked? Yes, there have been some draft busts like every other selection, but there also have been some future Hall of Fame selections with this pick as well.
In all likelihood, the Commanders will draft a quarterback with this pick, and it doesn't look like they will be trading out of this selection, either. New GM Adam Peters and new head coach Dan Quinn have been very active in free agency and will likely be aggressive during the NFL Draft as well.
Let's look at the recent history of the 2nd overall pick.
1. CJ Stroud, 2023
In my opinion, already a top five QB, CJ Stroud was the second overall pick in last year's NFL Draft and helped lead the Houston Texans into the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Stroud looks like a future stud and someone who could really carve out an insanely successful NFL career.