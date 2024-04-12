2024 NFL mock draft: Caleb Williams dreams come true after blockbuster trade
This full 1st-round 2024 NFL mock draft features a blockbuster deal for the Chicago Bears
The 2024 NFL Draft is nearly upon us. The Chicago Bears have been on the clock all offseason, but there's little suspense about what they will do at #1 overall. Everything that happens after that is going to be fascinating as this year's class features top-flight prospects both at quarterback and wide receiver. This 2024 NFL mock draft scenario is going to explore some of the crazy trades that could happen as a result of the depth at those positions.
Which teams will get desperate? Which teams could strike out of nowhere? Which teams will get unlucky? We're giving the Chicago Bears an absolute dream scenario in this 2024 NFL mock draft.
1) Chicago Bears (from Carolina): Caleb Williams, QB, USC
There shouldn’t be any theatrics with this pick. The Bears land their franchise QB of the future and someone to potentially break the Chicago QB curse.
2) Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
The Commanders’ top target with the 2nd pick remains a mystery, maybe even in their own building. New general manager Adam Peters was with the 49ers when they whiffed on Trey Lance a couple of years ago. How will that shape this decision, if at all?
3) New England Patriots: JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
The Patriots had a dynasty with a Michigan quarterback. JJ McCarthy might not win six titles like Tom Brady, but he’s got the type of mentality NFL teams love at the quarterback position.
4) Chicago Bears (from Cardinals): Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
The Bears don’t need to worry about their 2025 first-round pick considering they have held the #1 overall pick in consecutive years and have been able to maneuver around the order enough to land some stud veterans with their extra picks. Imagine being able to pair up Caleb Williams with Marvin Harrison Jr. on top of already having DJ Moore and Keenan Allen now in the mix.