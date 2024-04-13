2024 NFL Draft: History of 2nd overall pick should make Commanders fans ecstatic
The recent NFL Draft history of the second overall pick should make Washington Commanders fans happy.
6. Von Miller, 2011
Still playing, Von Miller is a two-time Super Bowl Champion and a future Hall of Famer. The Super Bowl MVP back in 2015 Von Miller is simply one of the greatest to ever do it and was the Denver Broncos first pick back in the 2011 NFL Draft.
7. Ndamukong Suh, 2010
If there was ever a Hall of Very Good, Ndamukong Suh would be first-ballot. He's played for several teams across his NFL career and did not play during the 2023 NFL Season, so his playing days are probably behind him. Suh's presence on a plethora of defensive lines helped him live up to this high draft status.
8. Calvin Johnson, 2007
Calvin Johnson is arguably the greatest wide receiver to play in the NFL. His career ended before many of us thought, but Johnson did make it to the Hall of Fame, primarily catching passes from Matthew Stafford. The six-time Pro Bowler finished his NFL career with 731 regular season receptions.
9. Julius Peppers, 2002
Julius Peppers is another Hall of Famer with 159.5 career sacks across a lengthy 17-year NFL career. Peppers was truly insane, as he had an 11-sack season at 37 years old with the Carolina Panthers in 2017. He eclipsed double-digit sacks in 10 different years of his HOF career.
Fear not, Commanders fans, if nothing else, the recent history of the second overall pick is quite strong, but who will that pick be in 2024? Drake Maye? Jayden Daniels? JJ McCarthy? To me, Daniels seems to be who the team is eyeing.