Broncos head coach Sean Payton's aggression could shake-up 2024 NFL Draft
Sean Payton might not be denied.
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton could be hyper-aggressive in his pursuit in finding a franchise QB for his team, and his aggression could shake-up the 2024 NFL Draft. Payton was already burned once back in the 2017 NFL Draft in a potential QB selection, and I highly doubt he is going to be burned again.
For those who do not know, the Saints had the 11th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and New Orleans planned on selecting Patrick Mahomes with that pick. However, the Kansas City Chiefs jumped in front of the Saints and managed to get Mahomes the pick before New Orleans made their selection.
The Saints stayed at 11 and selected CB Marshon Lattimore. With the way that Mahomes has panned out, Sean Payton still might be truly hurt by getting burned the way he did, and I have no idea how many times I have heard an NFL talking head say something like "Don't count out Sean Payton, if he wants a QB this year, he'll move mountains to get him," when talking about the Broncos during the 2024 NFL Draft.
It's clear that Denver needs a franchise QB, as the Russel Wilson experiment was a failure of epic proportions, and there is no way that Sean Payton, with the Hall of Fame resume that he has, will miss out on a rookie QB. I don't believe that Sean Payton wants to rebuild anything; I think he's hoping to take his "guy" at QB and try to enjoy a breakout year like the Houston Texans did in 2023.
Missing out on said rookie could really throw a wrench into the Broncos plans. Payton and the Broncos do not have a second-round pick, and don't have two first-round picks like the Vikings do, so they're at a disadvantage with draft capital. It's a tough place for Denver to be in if they want to trade up. However, could Sean Payton go as far as to trade one of his best players to try and move up the draft board?
Could the Broncos first-round picks in 2025 and 2026 be on the table? You probably can't count any of that out if you're the Broncos. Keeping pace in the loaded AFC is something that the Broncos haven't been able to do, let alone making progress within the conference. Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos aggression could really shake-up the 2024 NFL Draft.