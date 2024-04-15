2024 NFL Draft: Ideal first-round pick for the top 10 selections
Here are the most ideal selections for each team picking in the top 10.
8. Atlanta Falcons - Dallas Turner, EDGE
The Atlanta Falcons invested a ton of money on offense this offseason, clearly needing to get better at QB and wide receiver. Kirk Cousins and Darnell Mooney came over, and now, their offense actually looks quite good. However, a poor group of pass rushers should make this selection a no-brainer. Dallas Turner is the best pass rusher in this year's class and should be the pick here.
9. Chicago Bears - Rome Odunze, WR
How about three wide receivers within the first nine picks? Bears GM Ryan Poles should be all about making life easy for Caleb Williams, and while the team did trade for Keenan Allen and already have DJ Moore, the need for another wide receiver is obvious. Odunze or even a tackle prospect here feel like the best selections.
10. New York Jets - Trade Back
I'm going to cheat here a bit, but with the best tackle prospects and best wide receiver prospects gone, the New York Jets best path is to trade down. Already missing some capital from the Aaron Rodgers trade, Jets GM Joe Douglas needs to recoup capital and could get a nice haul of picks to move down several slots.