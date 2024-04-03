2024 NFL Draft: Quarterback class could end up setting all-time draft record
It's a very real possibility that the 2024 NFL Draft could set an all-time quarterback record.
The 2024 NFL Draft is deeper at the quarterback position, which could cause teams to get insanely aggressive in drafting one in the first round. You could see as many as six quarterbacks go in the first round of the NFL Draft, which is coming later this month. All of Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Bo Nix, JJ McCarthy, and Michael Penix Jr could hear their names called within the top 32 picks.
The class is filled with legitimate NFL quarterback prospects, and with teams getting more aggressive and more desperate, don't be surprised if all six of those young players hear their names called early. Well, not only could a ton of QBs go in the first round, but the talent of this class could also set an NFL Draft record.
In no NFL Draft in the history of the NFL have quarterbacks gotten drafted with each of the first four picks. The 2021 NFL Draft saw Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, and Trey Lance go with the top three picks, but it's never been the top four. It'd be an utter shock if Caleb Williams did not go first overall. The Washington Commanders are picking second overall, and there has been nothing to indicate that they won't select a QB.
The New England Patriots select third overall and desperately need a QB, but reports that they could be open to trading out could come true. Even if that does, a team trading up to the third pick would most likely take a QB. And then with the fourth overall pick, we could see the Arizona Cardinals trade down, as they have a franchise QB in the building and could get a haul of picks to move down.
A team like the Minnesota Vikings or Denver Broncos could make their way up to the fourth pick, which could be for Michigan's JJ McCarthy. I think however you slice it, the top four picks can easily all be for quarterbacks. Other top non-QB prospects would then fall a bit, which could be excellent news for teams who are picking higher that don't want to take a QB.
The 2024 NFL Draft is truly stacked at the OT and WR positions, so a team like the LA Chargers, who pick at five, might be able to have someone like Marvin Harrison Jr fall into their laps. The 2024 NFL Draft could be a wild ride.