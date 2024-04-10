2024 NFL Draft: Reported asking price for Cardinals 4th pick is insanely high
Reportedly, it's going to take quite the haul of draft picks if the Arizona Cardinals move down during the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Arizona Cardinals might be the first team to trade down during the 2024 NFL Draft, but the asking price for them to make the move could be insanely steep. And Cards GM Monti Ossenfort has every right to ask for a huge haul of picks to trade down. He's got a franchise QB and a ton of leverage, as teams get more aggressive in trying to find their franchise quarterback.
Here is a report from Armando Salguero of outkick.com on the asking price for the Cardinals to trade down:
"Not quite. At least certainly not yet.- Armando Salguero, outkick.com
NFL general managers, you see, fancy themselves trade barons. Many like to make deals but want to make sure they're doing what is always in the best interest of their clubs.
And Ossenfort has in conversations made it known it's in the best interest of the Cardinals to pick up three first-round picks in exchange for the No. 4 overall selection, if he has to drop a significant amount in the first round.
Ossenfort has something of a case. He can bring up the 2021 draft in which the 49ers sent to the Dolphins a first-round pick in 2021, 2022 and 2023, plus a third-round pick in 2022 in order to vault from the No. 12 overall spot to No. 3."
And yeah, the reported asking price isn't that unrealistic at all. The one team that could swing this more than others is the Minnesota Vikings, who acquired the 23rd overall pick from the Houston Texans recently, which gives the Vikes picks 11 and 23 in the first round. Well, they also have their own first-round pick, so perhaps GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah already knew what the asking price would be to move up to the No. 4 pick.
This would give the Arizona Cardinals picks 11, 23, and 27 in the first round, and likely give them two picks in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Arizona could stay at the fourth pick and likely draft Marvin Harrison Jr, the best WR prospect in quite some time. However, Ossenfort could see the state of the roster that he has to rebuild and think that the best path for his team is to acquire more capital.
And if the Cardinals did accept this offer, the 11th pick could still be plenty high enough for a top-tier offensive play-maker, if that's what he wants to do with the 11th pick. Arizona does have some urgent needs on defense, though. Overall, getting three first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft could be an enticing deal for Ossenfort and the Cardinals, and the reported asking price for them to move down isn't all that crazy.