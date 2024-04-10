Who are the highest paid defensive players in the NFL after Josh Allen's extension?
Jaguars star pass rusher Josh Allen just got paid, which begs the question, who are the highest paid defensive players in the NFL?
The Jacksonville Jaguars locked up one of their own, extending their star pass rusher, Josh Allen, on a five-year deal worth $30 million per season. Who are the highest paid defensive players in the NFL? Teams are not only getting more aggressive in trying to find a franchise quarterback, but they're also getting more aggressive in trying to field elite defensives to stop those QBs.
Well, another defensive player in the NFL hit the $30 million per year mark, as Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen will sign a five-year, $150 million extension that also comes with $88 million guaranteed. The Jags lock up their best defensive player and hope to forget about 2023 and build on their breakout 2022 season.
But that does beg the question; who are the highest paid defensive players in the NFL?
Who are the highest paid defensive players in the NFL after Josh Allen's extension?
5. TJ Watt, EDGE, Pittsburgh Steelers - $28,002,750 per year
TJ Watt's big extension came a few years ago, so it's not at the very top of the market among defensive players. Watt is going to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer and wrapped up yet another insane season, accumulating eight passes defended, 19 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, and 36 QB hits. Watt is still the best defensive player in the NFL and could perhaps earn one more large payday.
4. Brian Burns, EDGE, New York Giants - $28,200,000 per year
Brian Burns began his career with the Carolina Panthers and was traded to the New York Giants this offseason, where he signed a massive extension paying him nearly $30 million per year. Burns is a sensational player who is still in his mid 20s and will form an insane defensive front with Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux.
3. Josh Allen, EDGE, Jacksonville Jaguars - $30,000,000 per year
The most recent defensive player to get paid is Josh Allen, who is now locked up for the long-term, making $88 million guaranteed and signing for five years and $150 million. Allen had the best year of his career in 2023 with the Jaguars and is set to enter his age-27 season, so there's reason to believe he'll have several more years of high-end production left in him.
2. Chris Jones, DL, Kansas City Chiefs - $31,750,000 per year
Chris Jones signed a massive extension this offseason with the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, and what makes Jones so special is that not only he is a defensive tackle, but his pass rushing production is that of a premier EDGE rusher. Jones is getting up there in age, but hasn't really shown any signs of slowing down.
1. Nick Bosa, EDGE, San Francisco 49ers - $34 million per year
We'll likely soon see a top EDGE rusher hit the $40 million per year mark, and 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa is approaching that figure. Bosa turns 27 during the 2024 NFL Season and had 10.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 35 QB hits in 2023. He won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2022. and did have a noticeable statistical decline in 2023. Nonetheless, Bosa is still one of the best in the NFL and has been a part of elite defensive fronts in San Francisco for years.