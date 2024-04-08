2024 NFL Draft: Stud defensive prospect gets in trouble with the law
This is not great news for T'Vondre Sweat.
Last week, Texans defensive tackle and 2024 NFL Draft prospect T'Vondre Sweat was arrested and is now facing a DWI charge, putting in question his NFL Draft status. Perhaps the worst thing that a draft prospect can do before the draft itself is getting in trouble with the law. Unfortunately for Sweat, he did just that.
According to Bleacher Report, Sweat was released on a $3,000 bond, and a DWI is a Class B misdemeanor in Texas. Here's how Harris County's website defines a Class B misdemeanor within the state of Texas:
"Under Texas's laws, a Class B misdemeanor is punishable by up to 180 days in jail, a fine of as much as $2,000, or both. For example, possession of up to two ounces of marijuana is a Class B misdemeanor. (Tex. Penal Code Ann. § 12.22 (2019).)"- mac.harriscountytx.gov
For Sweat, this mistake is one that might even get him totally removed from draft boards for certain teams, and his projected draft status might fall greatly due to this run-in with the law. As a prospect, Sweat stands 6'4" and weighs over 350lbs, so he's someone who could be a huge force against the run at the next level.
He's not quite the prospect that Byron Murphy II is, his Texas teammate along the defensive line, but Sweat figures to be one of the first 75 players taken during the 2024 NFL Draft. This is not the first time an NFL Draft prospect has had an involvement with the law before the draft, and you have to hope that T'Vondre Sweat can put this behind him, learn from it, and grow as a man.
NFL teams that could use a boost along the defensive line include the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, among a few others.