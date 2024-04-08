Bo Nix is making it painfully obvious who he wants to play for in the NFL
And when you think about it, the fit is nearly perfect.
Oregon QB Bo Nix, who figures to hear his named called early on during the 2024 NFL Draft, is making it quite clear who he wants to play for in the NFL. When you consider the schematic fit, it makes sense, too. Bo Nix isn't some insane athlete with a rocket-powered arm. He's a rather polished prospect. He's got adequate size and arm strength, and he can use his legs if needed.
His best football comes when he can play on time and within structure. Some QBs are best when they escape the pocket and make something out of nothing, if you will. That isn't who Nix is. Other QBs in the NFL who could be looked at as pocket passers would include Jared Goff and Kirk Cousins, as a couple of examples.
Well, Bo Nix recently appeared on "RG3 and The Ones" with Robert Griffin III and was very candid when talking about Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos:
What also benefits Nix is the amount of collegiate experience he has and the fact that he's truly gotten better each year of his career. He's had to learn several offenses during his time at Auburn and Oregon and blossomed as a Duck. Well, Nix seems to light up when talking about Payton and the Broncos.
And I think Sean Payton and Bo Nix would work extremely well together. Nix is the perfect prospect to run Sean Payton's offense the way he likes it. In 2023, we saw Payton try to make it work with Russell Wilson, and it simply was not happening. Denver made the bold move to cut Russell Wilson, which will force them to absorb an NFL-record $85 million in dead cap.
Well, to me, it's obvious that Denver plays on coming away with a QB during the 2024 NFL Draft, and Oregon's Bo Nix feels like the ideal player for them.