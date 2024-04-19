2024 NFL Draft: These three teams desperately need a strong draft
No question about it; these three teams desperately need to have a strong NFL Draft.
2. Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos have not had notable QB play for ten years. Yes, the last time the Broncos had this was Peyton Manning in 2014. They've had some respectable seasons with Teddy Bridgewater in 2021 and Russell Wilson in 2023, but nothing of note. The Broncos are missing long-term, viable pieces at two of the most important parts of a winning NFL team.
They don't have a franchise QB, and they don't get to the QB consistently. Without both of these, the team will continue to be irrelevant. And with the Broncos making the major move to cut Russell Wilson, all of the pressure is on Sean Payton to get the QB right, as if he doesn't, there will be nothing but major questions about this team.
3. Dallas Cowboys
How about them Cowboys? After doing virtually nothing in the offseason and letting players walk all over the place, the Dallas Cowboys feel like a team set to regress in a big way in 2024. Unless, of course, they can fire up a strong NFL Draft this year. Now to be fair to Dallas, they have done extremely well in the NFL Draft over the last 10 or so years.
They have drafted some exceptional players, so having a strong draft is something Dallas is used to. But with QB Dak Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy both in the last year of their deals, if they want to make the most of these two in their potential last year together, a strong draft is something that needs to happen at all costs.