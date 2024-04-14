2024 NFL mock draft: Broncos make unexpected move for a top quarterback
Sean Payton gets aggressive in this full 2-round 2024 NFL mock draft
There is so much intrigue at the top of the 2024 NFL Draft thanks to the influx of talent coming into the league this year at both the quarterback and wide receiver position. The blue chip prospects at both receiver and tackle also help teams like the Denver Broncos, who will be hoping to "steal" any quarterback that may fall past the top three picks.
In this 2024 NFL mock draft, we're going to try and predict the first two rounds of the draft with mostly no trades. Obviously, there will be wheeling and dealing all over the place, but this projection will be focused on player-team fits and filling some positional needs around the league.
And as always, expect the unexpected.
2024 NFL mock draft: 1st round picks
1) Chicago Bears (from Panthers): Caleb Williams, QB, USC
The Chicago Bears land their franchise QB of the future, and work has certainly already begun on ensuring he has even more help after this pick is made. Bears GM Ryan Poles has been aggressive the last couple of years, expect nothing different on draft night.
2) Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
The Commanders get new offensive coordinator Jayden Daniels another dual-threat player to work with. While many of the QBs in this draft could be considered dual-threat, few are as good at is as Jayden Daniels, the Heisman-winner out of LSU.
3) New England Patriots: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
The Patriots get themselves a big, athletic, strong-armed signal caller to build around for the future. The Mac Jones era didn’t work, and new head coach Jerod Mayo is going to make sure he’s got the right guy in place to put this Patriots franchise back into AFC East contention. Drake Maye has one of the highest ceilings of any player in the class.
4) Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
As much as the Arizona Cardinals talk about the idea of trading out of this pick, how tough would it be to pass on Marvin Harrison Jr? Or even Malik Nabers if they have him rated similarly high? Unless the Cardinals are trading down just a spot or two, I don’t see them moving. They get Kyler Murray the best non-QB in the draft.