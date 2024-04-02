2024 NFL Draft: Three teams who desperately need a first-round tackle
These three teams need some serious tackle help.
The offensive line play in the NFL is currently on a bit of a downswing, and these three teams desperately need to take a first-round tackle in the 2024 NFL Draft. Winning in the trenches is an objective truth in the NFL. No NFL team will succeed in the present or long-term if they aren't strong in the trenches.
Fortunately, the 2024 NFL Draft seems to be extremely deep at tackle, so teams with weaker offensive lines should have a great shot at bolstering their units. The most important position along the OL is the left tackle spot, as they are tasked with protecting the QB's blindside. If you're Tua Tagovailoa, though, as a left-handed thrower, the right tackle actually becomes the most important position.
Which three teams are in desperate need of a first-round tackle in the 2024 NFL Draft?
2024 NFL Draft: Three teams who desperately need a first-round tackle
1. Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans projected starting offensive line, according to ESPN, is Nicholas Petit-Frere, Peter Skoronski, Lloyd Cushenberry, Daniel Brunskill, and Dillon Radunz.
EEK!
Yeah, this isn't a great unit, and it's clear that the left tackle spot might actually be the weakest on within that unit. If the Titans were able to come away with someone like Joe Alt from Notre Dame or Olu Fashanu from Penn State, their OL would look quite promising, as Cushenberry and Skoronski are two very good players at their respective positions.
2. New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints have some instability at both left and right tackle. Their former first-round pick, Trevor Penning, has not panned out as their long-term LT, and their starting right tackle, Ryan Ramcyzk, has a knee injury that isn't recovering as normal.
The Saints could easily justify using a first-round pick on a left or right tackle, and they could have their pick when the 14th overall pick rolls around. This would be a wise move for Mickey Loomis, as he also simply needs to hit on young talent to keep the Saints afloat.
3. Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys let both Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz leave in free agency, so they are down two of their 2023 starters. This leaves the OL with Tyler Smith and Zack Martin as the only two reliable players on that unit. With Dallas seemingly always fielding a strong OL, they must attack the 2024 NFL Draft with the idea that a first-round tackle is very much on the table.
Getting a first-round tackle could solidify the LT spot for years to come and could also allow Tyler Smith to kick back inside, so they'd essentially stabilize two positions if they were targeting an OT. Sure, they could find one in a later round, but it's an urgent, first-round need for Dallas in my opinion.