2024 NFL Draft: Top 10 picks are officially set
It might be a good day to be a Bears' fan...
After the conclusion of the 2023 NFL regular season, the top 10 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft have officially been set. What does the top 10 look like? Fourteen teams have clinched playoff spots now and the seeding has been officially set as well. The other 18 teams will try and figure out how to get back into the postseason.
The two longest playoff drought streaks in the NFL belong to the New York Jets and the Denver Broncos. In the 2024 NFL Draft, there is really a ton of uncertainty, and much of that surrounds the Chicago Bears and their decision with the No. 1 overall pick, which they got from the Carolina Panthers.
What the Bears do with that top pick will have a huge impact on the rest of the first round. Let's take a look at what the top 10 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft look like with the order officially being set.
10. New York Jets
I think it's pretty obvious what position the New York Jets select with their first-round pick. To me, it has to be an offensive tackle or wide receiver, two positions that were huge weaknesses for the Jets in 2024, and both make life for Aaron Rodgers easier.
9. Chicago Bears
See the No. 1 overall pick for analysis on the Chicago Bears first-round draft picks in 2024.
8. Atlanta Falcons
Three-straight years, three-straight 7-10 seasons. The Atlanta Falcons have become the model of consistency but in a bad way. The Falcons desperately need a franchise QB, as Desmond Ridder did not take that leap in year two.