2024 NFL Draft: Top 10 picks are officially set
It might be a good day to be a Bears' fan...
3. New England Patriots
The New England Patriots desperately need a franchise QB. There is no saving Mac Jones or trying to make it work. It'd be best for Jones and New England to get a fresh start. The Pats are also severely lacking talent at wide receiver and along their offensive line. That seems to be a trend among many teams picking inside the top 10.
2. Washington Commanders
The Commanders fired Ron Rivera on Monday in a move that I do not think should have happened in the first place. Rivera is probably going to be replaced by an offensive-minded coach. Washington started Sam Howell this year, but Howell put the ball in harm's way too often.
1. Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears have a ton of control in the 2024 NFL Draft. If they decide to stick it out with Justin Fields, they would likely trade down from this selection, adding way more draft capital, and adding more talent. They could also trade Justin Fields for a draft pick and take a QB with the No. 1 pick. They would be wise to move on from Fields, who has not developed into a franchise passer.
The Bears have a ton of cap space and would get the privilege of resetting their quarterback contract by drafting a rookie. Getting a cost-controlled rookie passer is one of the biggest advantages in all of sports.