2024 NFL Draft: Which rookie quarterback can be the next CJ Stroud?
Can any of the rookie quarterbacks have the impact that CJ Stroud had during his first season?
The last few NFL Drafts have produced QBs that have broken out during their rookie seasons. Can a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft do what CJ Stroud did during his rookie season? Well, the answer can be yes, and the answer can be no, but with how deep this QB class it, I'd be surprised if there wasn't at least a couple of QBs who could have similar success that Stroud did with the Houston Texans.
Stroud tossed 23 touchdowns against five interceptions and earned a 100.8 passer rating. Stroud was truly excellent and was able to help lead the Houston Texans to a 10-win season in which they won a playoff game. The Texans are now firmly in the driver's seat to be a Super Bowl contender in the present and future.
Well, is there a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft class who could have a similar impact in year one? The obvious answer might be Caleb Williams, and that seems to be a good bet. Williams will be coming into quite the situation in which Bears GM Ryan Poles has totally rebuilt the offense, as the unit now features very good play-makers and a stout offensive line.
The Bears defense also ended the 2023 NFL Season on a hot-streak, so that unit needs talked about, too. Unless Williams is a downright bust, the Bears should have a similar arc to success that the Texans did from 2022 to 2023. I would not be shocked to at least see the Bears finish with a winning record in 2024.
The other choice I'd go with here is actually Bo Nix, who is the most pro-ready QB not named Caleb Williams. To me, both Drake Maye and JJ McCarthy might need a bit of time, and I am personally not high on Jayden Daniels. I'm also not sure what to make of Michael Penix Jr, so that's why I picked Nix. While he is already in his mid-20s, Nix has all the tools, especially upstairs, to be a very good starter in the NFL.
To me, his best fit is with Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos, who run a similar offense to what Nix ran at Oregon. Getting the ball out on time and in rhythm is what Nix does well and what Payton asks of his QBs. Nix might never be a top five passer, but if you told me he'd fall into he tier with guys like Dak Prescott, Jared Goff, and Kirk Cousins, I'd not be surprised at all.
Those two passers are the two who I believe can have the immediate impact that CJ Stroud did with the Houston Texans.