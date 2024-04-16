2024 NFL Draft: Which teams do not have a first round pick?
These teams do not have a first round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Not having a first-round pick in a given NFL Draft is definitely a disadvantage, but can these three teams that don't in the 2024 NFL Draft make something of it? Teams have won plenty without a first-round pick. Heck, the LA Rams will have a first-round pick for the first time since drafting Jared Goff, and they've been one of the most successful teams in the NFL the last half-decade.
Drafting well is a science, but it's still quite uncertain. Teams can build strong rosters without having a first-round pick here and there. Right now, as I type these words out, there are three NFL teams who do not have a first-round pick in the NFL Draft, which begins in just nine days.
1. Houston Texans
The Houston Texans have been wheeling and dealing their draft picks, and did have the 23rd overall pick this year before sending it to the Minnesota Vikings. Even without a first-round pick, they still have three selections in the top 100, including two in the second round. Unless they trade up, they'll make their first pick with the 42nd overall selection.
They also have the 59th and 86th overall picks as well, so it's not like the Texans are hurting a bunch with capital.
2. Cleveland Browns
With just five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns are a team hurting a bit with capital. They traded half of their city to acquire Deshaun Watson, and now will pick ad 54 and 85, having just two picks inside the top 100. The Browns did also trade a pair of draft picks earlier this offseason for WR Jerry Jeudy, who they then extended for nearly $20 million per year.
The Browns do have a strong roster, but not a lot of capital at all.
3. Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers made a huge trade up the 2023 NFL Draft board to the top overall selection, which they used on QB Bryce Young. Carolina still has two second-round picks and does also have three picks inside the top 100, but they do not pick in the first round. With picks at 33, 39, and 65, they'll still be able to bring in some solid prospects, but the regime that traded up for Bryce Young is no longer there.
Carolina was very active in free agency and should target a WR with one of their second-round picks in 2024.