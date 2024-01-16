Did Packers stumble into another elite franchise QB with Jordan Love?
Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love?
Are the Green Bay Packers really going to go from Brett Favre, to Aaron Rodgers, and now to Jordan Love? It does look like the Packers have yet again found a franchise passer. Halfway through the 2023 NFL Season, it didn't look like Jordan Love was going to make it as a franchise QB. And then, all of a sudden, something changed.
Don't look now, but the Packers have clinched a spot in the Divisional Round, and will now face the No. 1 seeded San Francisco 49ers. And much of this is due to the insane turnaround from Love, who has gone from someone who was going to be replaced in 2024 to a top-10 QB in the NFL. Just take a look at these insane splits from Jordan Love:
In Weeks 1-10 of the regular season, Love completed 58.7% of his passes for 2,009 yards, 14 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and earned a passer rating of 80.5.
In Weeks 11-18, Love completed 70.3% of his passes for 2,150 yards, 18 touchdowns, one interception, and earned a passer rating of 112.7.
He also added a nearly-perfect passer rating performance in the Wild Card Round versus the Dallas Cowboys. Folks, Jordan Love has not thrown an interception in a game since December 11th, 2023. Not only have the Packers a drastic turnaround from Love, but they have managed to not only sneak into the playoffs, but trounced the Cowboys in the Wild Card Round.
I don't think the Packers are going to be able to get past the tough 49ers, but man, even if their season ends next week, Jordan Love has been stellar for this team, and the Green Bay Packers seem to have found the next great QB in the NFL. I mean, some of the throws that love made in the WC Round looked Aaron Rodgers-esque.
Going forward, the Packers are certainly a team to watch, as they sport the youngest offense in the NFL that may only get better, and if the defense can finally play up to their talent level, this could end up being one of the very best teams in the entire NFL in 2024 and beyond.