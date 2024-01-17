2024 NFL Free Agency: 3 free agents who are going to break the bank
Which three free agents are going to make the most money this offseason?
Baker Mayfield, QB
Baker Mayfield isn't going to make $40 million per year on a new deal, but compared to his current contract, Mayfield is going to be much richer in 2024. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season on a one-year, $4 million deal with the team. Mayfield tossed 28 touchdowns against just 10 interceptions in the regular season.
He helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the NFC South, and they took care of business against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round. Including the playoffs, Mayfield has a 3:1 TD:INT ratio and is just balling. At $4 million per year, I don't think it's out of question to see Mayfield 5x or 6x his salary in 2024.
With the success he's had with Tampa, I'd assume the Buccaneers are going to make him a strong offer to keep him with the team. Them going 9-8 this year is definitely promising going into 2024, and it's not like Mayfield is just some guy. This was the No. 1 overall pick back in the 2018 NFL Draft and someone who has played very well in the postseason.
I think Mayfield can stick around with the team as their franchise quarterback, and the Buccaneers are going to pay him like one for 2024. I would not be surprised if Mayfield got a three-year deal worth around $75 million from the team when free agency begins. He's earned it.