2024 NFL Free Agency: Best remaining free agents on the market
Who are the best remaining free agents left on the market?
There are still quite a few very talented free agents left on the market. Which players stand atop of the remaining FA market? The main waves of free agency are over, but that doesn't mean teams can't make some very smart FA additions. As of now, teams might be turning their focus to the 2024 NFL Draft, and could fill their remaining holes depending on how their NFL draft goes.
Not only are there some talented free agents left on the market, but some of them are also still young. Between young players, savvy veterans, and everyone in between, the NFL free agent market is still rather strong.
*In no particular order*
1. Justin Simmons, S
Justin Simmons has been a model of consistency for years in Denver. The Broncos cut Simmons to gain $14.5 million in cap savings for 2024. With the safety market being quite saturated, Justin Simmons might not get as much as he hoped, and at this point, might have to wait until after the NFL Draft to find a new home.
2. Xavien Howard, CB
Not the player he once was, Xavien Howard would still be a marvelous free agency addition for a team with secondary struggles. In 2023 with the Dolphins, he picked off one pass and had 12 passes defended, along with 45 total tackles.
3. Tyler Boyd, WR
Anyone still looking for viable WR production could sign Tyler Boyd to a modest deal. Boyd spent his entire career with the Cincinnati Bengals and is formerly a 1,000-yard wide receiver. Boyd has caught at least 58 passes for at least 667 yards in each year since 2017, when his season was shortened due to an injury.