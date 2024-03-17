Chicago Bears 2024 NFL mock draft after Justin Fields trade
After the Chicago Bears made their first moves in free agency and traded Justin Fields, their plan for the draft is clearer. Here is our latest mock.
Well, we now have a good idea of what Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles will do with the number one overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Over the weekend, he traded quarterback Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers. That means he will use the top pick. Once again, the franchise taps another quarterback to be their franchise leader.
The past week was also the beginning of the NFL's free agency period. The Bears made a few moves that made their draft plans a little bit clearer. Notably, the pickup of wide receiver Keenan Allen likely means that Poles will not select one of the elite wide receiver prospects, Marvin Harrison Jr, Rome Odunze, or Malik Nabers.
After the start of free agency and the Justin Fields trade, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has a clearer picture of what he needs to do.
Poles also traded two of the six picks the Chicago Bears had. That means he has to make some trades to recoup some picks. As a result, the ninth pick will need to be traded. Poles has said numerous times that he wants to build through the draft. Because of that, he will make some trades to pick up some of the picks he gave away.
In this mock draft, Poles is able to fill several holes and adds some depth. While he misses out on the elite wide receivers, this class is very deep so he still picks up a very good prospect.
This is an important draft for Poles. He said that Year 3 of the rebuild is important. He expected the team to take a big step forward. We will see what happens now with another new era at quarterback. We all hope that these picks work out or Poles' seat might heat up.
Here is the latest Chicago Bears mock draft:
Round 1, #1 Overall: Caleb Williams, Southern California
Poles just about confirms what everyone expected. He goes with the prospect some view as a "generational" talent, Caleb Williams. Of course, some question that statement. They feel that either North Carolina's Drake Maye or LSU's Jayden Daniels could be more successful. We will see what happens once they start their careers.
Williams thrives when a play breaks down. His escapability is elite and he has the ability to exploit the defense. While he is not a tall quarterback, he is well-built. He has the arm strength to make throws to any part of the field. He can make impactful plays on the go or from the pocket.
When Williams gets out of the pocket he keeps his eyes downfield and his arm ready to throw the ball.
Williams sometimes relies too much on his playmaking ability on off-schedule plays. He will hold onto the ball too long and will not depend on his offensive line. He will look to make the big play. He needs to trust his supporting cast more.
In the past two seasons, Williams has been a killer in the red zone. He has a 46:1 touchdown to interception ratio in those situations. He likely won't be that successful in the NFL, but if he is a fraction as successful the Chicago Bears will be scoring a lot of points with him at the helm.
Once again, the Bears are hoping they found the answer to the elusive franchise quarterback question with Williams.