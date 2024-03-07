2024 NFL Free Agency: One ideal free agent fit for each team
Let's pick one ideal free agency fit for each team.
The 2024 NFL Free Agency period is going to be a wild one, as there are multiple elite free agents who could realistically play for a new team in 2024. Let's make one ideal FA fit for each team. With the huge increase in the cap space number for 2024, teams are now set to have more cap space than originally thought.
With a strong free agency market and a cap space number approaching $260 million, this could be a very aggressive year for teams looking to put the finishing touches on a roster that they believe can win the Super Bowl. With free agency about two weeks away, we are on the cusp of what I believe to be one of the most fun times of the NFL offseason.
Some teams are not at al going to be active in free agency, but others are likely going to make huge, headline-making signings to try and drastically improve their team. Let's get started on one free agency fit for each team.
*Note: Certain players may end up being an ideal fit for multiple teams*
2024 NFL Free Agency: One free agent fit for each team
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens - Sean Murphy-Bunting, CB
The Baltimore Ravens should look to add to their secondary in 2024, which is set to have numerous players hit the open market. Sean Murphy-Bunting is a young enough player to be a long-term piece for the Ravens, and he's also just a darn good football player.
Cleveland Browns - Tyler Boyd, WR
The Cleveland Browns need a viable second option behind Amari Cooper, and with the Cincinnati Bengals likely turning their attention to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, I think it's a safe bet that Tyler Boyd hits the open market.
Pittsburgh Steelers - Ryan Tannehill, QB
Reuniting with his former offensive coordinator, Ryan Tannehill might have something left in the tank. The Pittsburgh Steelers QB trio of Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, and Mitchell Trubisky were largely awful in 2023, so the team doesn't have to bring in the second coming of Patrick Mahomes to get an upgrade at QB.
Cincinnati Bengals - Trent Brown, OT
Trent Brown has played left and right tackle in the NFL, and with Jonah Williams set to hit the open market and Orlando Brown Jr at left tackle, Brown can be plugged in at his natural position of right tackle and hold down that side of the offensive line for Joe Burrow in 2024.