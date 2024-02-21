2024 NFL Free Agency: Predicting the biggest quarterback moves
Let's try to predict the biggest quarterback moves this coming offseason.
The 2024 NFL Offseason will be filled with a ton of roster changes. Among all of those, what happens with certain quarterbacks will be something to follow. Between potential trades, free agency signings, and drafting, the QB position is going to be very active this coming offseason. Some of the most popular names already in the NFL that could be on the move in 2024 include Justin Fields, Kirk Cousins, and Russell Wilson.
To a lesser degree, QBs like Ryan Tannehill and Mac Jones could find themselves on new teams. And then we have the 2024 NFL Draft. This year's quarterback class seems to be a bit deeper than in prior seasons, so that could cause some teams to get aggressive in trying to draft their future franchise signal caller.
Let's try to predict where some of the most notable QBs will land this offseason.
1. Justin Fields - Pittsburgh Steelers
I don't really think the Pittsburgh Steelers know what they are doing at QB, so I believe they'll fall into the trap with Justin Fields and make a trade for him. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac had this to say recently about a potential marriage between Fields and the Steelers. He was on a recent episode of The Rich Eisen Show:
"Nothing, of course, is going to surprise me. And I say that because when Justin Fields was coming out, and at the time, that if Justin Fields were on the board when the Steelers picked - which of course he wasn't, and probably wasn't going to be. ... I said, 'if he were on the board and the Steelers had the opportunity, they would take Justin Fields,' I was told this by a coach, 'over any other player,'" Dulac said. "... That's how much they really like Justin Fields.""- Noah Strackbein / Gerry Dulac / SI.com
Justin Fields playing for the Steelers feels right. I think Pittsburgh prefers the feel-good story at times. The team drafted Kenny Pickett, and I think him playing his college football at Pitt factored into that. They drafted Joey Porter Jr, the son of former Steelers legend Joey Porter. They drafted Cameron Heyward's brother and also had previously signed TJ Watt's brother, Derek Watt.
I think the Steelers love that type of thing, and I get the impression that a lot of players across the NFL seem to think that Justin Fields could still be a franchise QB. He isn't close to a franchise passer, but the Steelers feel like an appropriate team to take a chance.