2024 NFL Free Agency Predictions: New teams for the top free agents?
Will the top projected free agents remain with their teams or sign elsewhere?
6. Mike Evans, WR
I'm very shocked that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been playing as well as they have this year. The team has a solid chance to win the NFC South and host a playoff game, and QB Baker Mayfield is having a career year. Mike Evans as notched yet another 1,000 yard season, and he's accomplished a lot in Tampa, including multiple Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl championship.
At this point, I think the Bucs would be wise to get younger at WR, thank Evans for his services, and not re-sign him. Evans might have a desire to remain in Tampa, especially with the team's successful 2023 season. However, Evans might be able to get more money AND have a better chance to win on another team.
Prediction: Mike Evans signs with the Kansas City Chiefs
7. Tyron Smith, T
Tyron Smith is having yet another sensational year at left tackle for the Dallas Cowboys. Honestly, I was shocked that Smith returned to the Cowboys this year, as they seemed to get really promising play from another Smith along the OL, Tyler Smith. Tyler Smith might be the blindside protector who succeeds Tyron Smith in Dallas.
Tyron Smith is a first-ballot Hall of Famer and turns 34 late in the 2024 NFL Season. He's stayed relatively healthy this year and seems to have some more football left in him. I think he gives it another year in 2024.
Prediction: Tyron Smith signs with the Cleveland Browns